Google News Sitemaps

Google News uses XML schemas to define the elements and attributes that can appear in your News Sitemap file. A News Sitemap may contain both News-specific elements and core Sitemap elements. You can download the schemas from the links below:

For News-specific elements:

http://www.google.com/schemas/sitemap-news/0.9/sitemap-news.xsd

For core Sitemap elements:

http://www.sitemaps.org/schemas/sitemap/0.9/sitemap.xsd

For more information on validating a News Sitemap, see:

http://www.google.com/support/news_pub/bin/answer.py?answer=184732