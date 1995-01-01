Arts & Culture
Arts & Culture
We Wear Culture
The stories behind what we wear
In collaboration with
and 174 more partners
Wearing culture, in detail
Explore over 400 stories by curators from leading institutions across the world
The icons
The famous faces and designers that changed the way we dress
The movements
From the court at Versailles to the streets of Tokyo
The making of
The craft and stories behind what you wear
The arts
Fashion's long term relationship with the arts
"Fashion has to reflect who you are, what you feel at the moment, where you're going."
– Pharrell Williams
Ingrid Nilsen's take on fashion's biggest trends
The YouTube creator's favorites
The Hoodie
The Sukajan Jacket
The Choker
The Bikini
Ripped Jeans
Discover more stories about the trends we wear
Explore
Fashion + Art: a collaboration as old as time
Creative forces come together in memorable museum collections
Is Fashion art?
Museo Salvatore Ferragamo
The Style and art of Frida Kahlo
Museo Frida Kahlo
Schiaparelli and Surrealism
Victoria and Albert Museum
The Art of the Delphos Dress
Palazzo Fortuny
Explore the connections between art and fashion
Explore
Designers and trendsetters
The famous faces and names who influence the way we dress
Coco Chanel
Salvatore Ferragamo
Marilyn Monroe
Cristóbal Balenciaga
Audrey Hepburn
Paul Smith
Carmen Miranda
Jin Teok
Iris van Herpen
Issey Miyake
The National Art Center, Tokyo
Queen Sirikit of Thailand
Karl Lagerfeld
Fondazione Pitti Discovery
Discover more icons and trendsetters
Famous faces and designers
Explore
Origin stories
The amazing craftsmanship behind legendary designs
The Story of the Sari
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya
Lace-making in Switzerland
Textilmuseum St. Gallen
The Art of Making a Kimono
The Kyoto Museum of Traditional Crafts, FUREAIKAN
The History of the Protest T-shirt
British Fashion Council
South African IsiShweshwe Fabric
Iziko Museums of South Africa
Learn more about the craft in our clothes
Explore
The impact of fashion
From the economy and job creation, to helping empower communities
Why Fashion Matters
Frances Corner, the Head of London College of Fashion, on the importance of fashion to the economy, society, and to each of us personally
The Cost of Fast Fashion
Livia Firth on sustainability
How Italy is Built on Fashion
Claudio Marenzi on the value of fashion
The United Kingdom of Fashion
Caroline Rush on the industry today
Fashion's Impact on the French Economy
Pascal Morand explores the future of French fashion
Sustainable Fashion Initiatives in India
The co-op empowering women in the handloom sector of Meghalaya
The Craft Cooperative
How a group of rural women built a crafting community and museum
The Color Palette of Fashion
Discover the rich color palette of the world's textiles, dresses and accessories
Explore
A new kind of fashion film
House of Worth, Westwood, Chanel, Comme des Garçons, and Ferragamo – all in Virtual Reality
From The Costume Institute at The Metropolitan Museum of Art
Conservation in 360˚
Play 360° video
Get behind-the-scenes access to the Conservation Lab and hear directly from the experts
From the Victoria & Albert Museum
Learn more about Cardboard.
From the Victoria & Albert Museum
Vivienne Westwood's "Boucher" corset
Play 360° video
A beautiful combination of high fashion and fine art
From Musée des Arts décoratifs
Learn more about Cardboard.
From Musée des Arts décoratifs
Coco Chanel's Black Dress
Play 360° video
The evolution of the "black dress"
From Museo Salvatore Ferragamo
Learn more about Cardboard.
From Museo Salvatore Ferragamo
Ferragamo's "Marilyn Monroe" Stiletto
Play 360° video
The shoe made exclusively for the Hollywood star
From the Kyoto Costume Institute
Learn more about Cardboard.
From the Kyoto Costume Institute
Rei Kawakubo's Sweater and Skirt
Play 360° video
See how Japanese design redefined beauty
Incredible designs, up-close
Learn more about Cardboard.
Incredible designs, up-close
Zoom in and discover details like never before
Queen Elizabeth I's Bodice, 1500
The Kyoto Costume Institute
Satin Ritual Robe, Qing Dynasty
Museum of Ethnic Costumes, Beijing Institute of Fashion Technology
Cristóbal Balenciaga Cocktail dress, 1953
Cité de la dentelle et de la mode de Calais
Ceremony Robe, Joseon dynasty
Ewha Womans University Museum
Matrix for printing textiles, 1910
Palazzo Fortuny
Mantua, 1700
Victoria and Albert Museum
Vivienne Westwood pantsuit, 1995
British Fashion Council
Knitting and crochet, 1900
Museu da Moda Brasileira
Dragon Robe, Qing Dynasty
Victoria and Albert Museum
Fan of A Thousand Faces, 1800
Museo de Artes y Costumbres Populares de Sevilla
Lace coverlet, 1750
MoMu - Fashion Museum Antwerp
Marshall and Snelgrove evening coat, 1800
Victoria and Albert Museum
Stylish locations around the world
EDITORIAL FEATURE
Explore The Top Stylish Locations in Street View
Explore
Los Angeles County Museum of Art
Explore
Museu del Disseny de Barcelona
Explore
Museo Frida Kahlo
Explore
Kobe Fashion Museum
Explore
Palace of Versailles
Explore
Museu do Índio
Our partners from over 40 countries
