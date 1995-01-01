Arts & Culture

We Wear Culture

The stories behind what we wear

Wearing culture, in detail

The icons

The movements

The making of

The arts

"Fashion has to reflect who you are, what you feel at the moment, where you're going."– Pharrell Williams

Ingrid Nilsen's take on fashion's biggest trends

The Hoodie

The Sukajan Jacket

The Choker

The Bikini

Ripped Jeans

Fashion + Art: a collaboration as old as time

Creative forces come together in memorable museum collections

Is Fashion art?

Museo Salvatore Ferragamo

The Style and art of Frida Kahlo

Museo Frida Kahlo

Schiaparelli and Surrealism

Victoria and Albert Museum

The Art of the Delphos Dress

Palazzo Fortuny

Designers and trendsetters

The famous faces and names who influence the way we dress

Coco Chanel

Salvatore Ferragamo

Marilyn Monroe

Cristóbal Balenciaga

Audrey Hepburn

Paul Smith

Carmen Miranda

Jin Teok

Iris van Herpen

Issey Miyake

The National Art Center, Tokyo

Queen Sirikit of Thailand

Karl Lagerfeld

Fondazione Pitti Discovery

Origin stories

The amazing craftsmanship behind legendary designs

The Story of the Sari

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya

Lace-making in Switzerland

Textilmuseum St. Gallen

The Art of Making a Kimono

The Kyoto Museum of Traditional Crafts, FUREAIKAN

The History of the Protest T-shirt

British Fashion Council

South African IsiShweshwe Fabric

Iziko Museums of South Africa

The impact of fashion

From the economy and job creation, to helping empower communities

Why Fashion Matters

Frances Corner, the Head of London College of Fashion, on the importance of fashion to the economy, society, and to each of us personally

The Cost of Fast Fashion

Livia Firth on sustainability

How Italy is Built on Fashion

Claudio Marenzi on the value of fashion

The United Kingdom of Fashion

Caroline Rush on the industry today

Fashion's Impact on the French Economy

Pascal Morand explores the future of French fashion

Sustainable Fashion Initiatives in India

The co-op empowering women in the handloom sector of Meghalaya

The Craft Cooperative

How a group of rural women built a crafting community and museum

The Color Palette of Fashion

Discover the rich color palette of the world's textiles, dresses and accessories

A new kind of fashion film

House of Worth, Westwood, Chanel, Comme des Garçons, and Ferragamo – all in Virtual Reality

From The Costume Institute at The Metropolitan Museum of Art

Conservation in 360˚

Play 360° video

Get behind-the-scenes access to the Conservation Lab and hear directly from the experts
From the Victoria & Albert Museum

Vivienne Westwood's "Boucher" corset

Play 360° video

A beautiful combination of high fashion and fine art
From Musée des Arts décoratifs

Coco Chanel's Black Dress

Play 360° video

The evolution of the "black dress"
From Museo Salvatore Ferragamo

Ferragamo's "Marilyn Monroe" Stiletto

Play 360° video

The shoe made exclusively for the Hollywood star
From the Kyoto Costume Institute

Rei Kawakubo's Sweater and Skirt

Play 360° video

See how Japanese design redefined beauty
Incredible designs, up-close

Zoom in and discover details like never before

Queen Elizabeth I's Bodice, 1500

The Kyoto Costume Institute

Satin Ritual Robe, Qing Dynasty

Museum of Ethnic Costumes, Beijing Institute of Fashion Technology

Cristóbal Balenciaga Cocktail dress, 1953

Cité de la dentelle et de la mode de Calais

Ceremony Robe, Joseon dynasty

Ewha Womans University Museum

Matrix for printing textiles, 1910

Palazzo Fortuny

Mantua, 1700

Victoria and Albert Museum

Vivienne Westwood pantsuit, 1995

British Fashion Council

Knitting and crochet, 1900

Museu da Moda Brasileira

Dragon Robe, Qing Dynasty

Victoria and Albert Museum

Fan of A Thousand Faces, 1800

Museo de Artes y Costumbres Populares de Sevilla

Lace coverlet, 1750

MoMu - Fashion Museum Antwerp

Marshall and Snelgrove evening coat, 1800

Victoria and Albert Museum

Stylish locations around the world

Our partners from over 40 countries

