10 Scandalous Fashions that Rocked History

1. Marie Antoinette’s sexy gaulle

Marie-Antoinette’s clothes were a constant source of tension within the Monarchy. For this painting, commissioned from her favorite painter in 1783, the Queen wears a light muslin dress called a “gaulle”. Light and simple, the gaulle was everything that lavish court dress was not. Scandalously, it also looked a lot like underwear.

Donning this private style for a public painting was considered rebellious by 18th century standards. The painting caused such an uproar when it was exhibited that it was taken off display and the painter was forced to redo the Queen’s dress. The new painting showed Marie-Antoinette in the same pose, but wearing a much more formal, silk, corseted court dress.