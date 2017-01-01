COMING SOON
The newest way to pay with Google.
Soon you can enable effortless checkouts for your customers in your app and on your website. With just a few clicks, customers can use any credit or debit card stored in their Google account – including their Android Pay credentials.
ANDROID PAY IN STORES
Payment and loyalty for the mobile generation in your stores.
With Android Pay, your customers never need to dig for payment cards, loyalty, offers, or gift cards. It’s all stored on their Android phone. Keep your brand top of mind and power a more seamless shopping experience.
Contactless Payments
With Android Pay, your customers can always have their credit and debit cards effortlessly on hand at checkout.
Customers breeze through checkout with a single tap, wherever contactless payments are accepted.
Featured Terminal Providers:
Mobile Wallet Marketing
Keep your brand always in reach. Android Pay lets your customers digitally save all their favorite loyalty cards, gift cards and offers together on their Android Phone.
Engage with shoppers by automatically showing offers on their loyalty cards or providing them with an easy way to sign up for your loyalty program as they enter your store.
Platform Providers:
Smart Tap
Increase shopper engagement with smart tap. Your customers can earn and redeem value for loyalty cards, gift cards, and offers with just one tap of their Android phone.
This feature is only available to select merchants.
Smart Tap Terminal Providers:
Android Pay Loyalty Case Study
When Coca-Cola used mobile wallets such as Android Pay, the brand achieved 200x higher adoption rates of the Coca-Cola Vending Pass, when compared to physical cards.SEE THE FULL STORY
ANDROID PAY IN APPS
Provide streamlined, secure checkout in your Android apps.
Optimize your in-app checkout experience by letting customers check out faster with their stored credit or debit card credentials from their Android Pay app.MERCHANT SUPPORT
ANDROID PAY API
ANDROID PAY IN APPS CASE STUDY
Food delivery apps Delivery.com and DoorDash realized the highest checkout completion rates in their Android apps when customers used Android Pay.SEE THE FULL STORY
MOBILE WEB
Provide simplified checkout for your mobile website.
Mobile shoppers are twice as likely as desktop users to abandon their carts due to the level of data entry needed on a small screen.
That’s why we’ve created the Payment Request API process layer. It significantly improves the checkout experience on any Chrome mobile web browser and allows you to easily accept more payment methods.PAYMENT REQUEST API